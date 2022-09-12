20 new Covid-19 cases in Thane city; active tally at 405

With two fatalities, the Covid-19 toll rose to 2,158

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

As many as 20 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane on September 12, taking its infection count to 1,96,332, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, Thane currently has 405 active Covid-19 cases. With two fatalities, the Covid-19 toll rose to 2,158.

As per the bulletin, 48 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,93,769. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.69 per cent.

Meanwhile, India logged 5,221 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,00,580, while the active cases dipped to 47,176, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,165 with 15 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated stated.

