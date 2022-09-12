Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar

Angry Ulhasnagar residents blame civic body, refuse to accept his remains until action is taken
Rajveer Nitin Belekar. Pics/Navneet Barhate
The body of a six-year-old boy, who had been missing since 4 pm on Saturday, was found late at night in an artificial water body set up for the purpose of the immersion of idols at Ulhasnagar Camp No. 3. The child, Rajveer Nitin Belekar, lived with his mother and grandmother at Bhaiyasaheb Ambedkar Society in Hira Ghat, Ulhasnagar.
His family, after realising that Rajveen couldn’t be found anywhere, approached the Central police station on Saturday evening and reported the incident. The police immediately launched a search operation. Social activists Shivaji Ragde, Shashikant Dayma and Pappu Behenwal shared the child’s photo on social media and requested citizens to help.
The police and activists attempt to find the body of Rajveer Nitin Belekar in Ulhasnagar
Meanwhile, the authorities learnt that Rajveer was last seen at the immersion ghat at the Boat Club around noon by a local. A police team immediately rushed to the site but Rajveer was nowhere to be seen. Finally, around wmidnight, the boy’s body was found in the water body, which was prepared by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, with the aid of divers.
The incident has incensed local residents as the municipal administration was supposed to drain the water after Ganesh immersions on Friday and security guards were also required to be present there. “The unfortunate incident took place because the municipal corporation did not take any of these measures,” Ragde said. Local citizens, infuriated by the alleged lapse, have taken an aggressive stance, stating that they would not take possession of Rajveer’s body until action is taken against the people concerned.
4
Time on Saturday afternoon when the boy’s parents realised he was missing