Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
Don’t dismiss us from service, writes Lakhan Bhaiya encounter convict to deputy CM Fadnavis
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane police crack Ulhasnagar dacoity case 4 held

Thane police crack Ulhasnagar dacoity case; 4 held

Updated on: 08 September,2022 10:44 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The Vitthalwadi police had then registered a case against unidentified persons

Thane police crack Ulhasnagar dacoity case; 4 held

Representative Image


Thane police have arrested four persons and claimed to have cracked a case of loot of cash and valuables worth Rs 10.4 lakh from a house in Ulhasnagar town here.


A gang of armed dacoits had on August 30 entered the house of a priest of Swami Dama Ram Sahib Durbar, a religious denomination, by breaking the main door.

The dacoits had also attacked the priest's son before decamping with Rs 80,000 in cash besides gold and sliver ornaments, according to police.


The Vitthalwadi police had then registered a case against unidentified persons.

Eight police teams subsequently worked on various leads including intelligence inputs, a police release said on Wednesday.

Also Read: Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094

The police checked footage of 100 to 150 CCTVs at various places in Mumbra and Kalyan areas of Thane, neighbouring Raigad district and Mumbai and spotted a car, which was used in the offence.

The car was later traced to Mumbra and its owner, Akbar Iman Khan, told the police that he and some others had committed the dacoity, the release said.

Based on the information, the police arrested three other persons, identified as Asif Varis Ali Shakh, Shivling Virsingh Sikalkar and Rahulsingh Bablusingh Juni, it said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions, the police added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will Brahmastra create a record for highest opening day collection of 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane mumbai police ulhasnagar mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK