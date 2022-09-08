Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Court permits jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik to undergo renal scan
SC grants liberty to Mohammed Zubair to move Delhi HC for quashing Sitapur FIR
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days
Court rejects Vidhie's plea for nod to stay with mother Indrani Mukerjea
Seatbelts will be compulsory for all passengers in car: Nitin Gadkari
Uddhav Thackeray denied permission to meet Sanjay Raut at Arthur Road Jail
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 316 new Covid 19 cases 3 deaths state count 1094

Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094

Updated on: 08 September,2022 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Mumbai has reported over 200 daily cases since Sept 1

Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094

A woman gets her Covid shot at Sion. FILE PIC


Mumbai on Wednesday reported 316 new Covid cases and three fresh fatalities, the BMC said. With this, the infection tally grew to 11,47,041, while the death toll increased to 19,714, it said in a bulletin. On Tuesday, the city had recorded 285 cases and zero fatalities.


The city has been reporting more than 200 cases daily since the beginning of September. The active case count went below the 2,500-mark with 2,218 such cases. A day ago, there were 2,540 active cases.

The new cases were detected through 8,075 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative test count to 1,81,42,983. On Tuesday, 5,046 tests were done in the city.


As 635 patients recuperated during the day, Mumbai’s overall recovery count rose to 11,25,109. Of the 316 new cases, only 17 patients are symptomatic, while the remaining 299 are asymptomatic, the bulletin said.

Across the state, the virus claimed 5 lives and infected 1,094 more people, taking the overall tally to 81,07,366 and the death toll to 1,48,274, said a state health department official.

Also read: Maharashtra records 1,094 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Also, 1,747 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,52,049 and leaving the state with 7,043 active cases, he said.

Of the five new fatalities, four were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. MMR added 598 cases, followed by 266 in Pune, 46 in Nashik, 53 in Kolhapure, 14 in Aurangabad, 23 in Latur, 16 in Akola and 78 in the Nagpur circle.

81,07,366
Total no of cases in Maharashtra

598
Total no. of cases reported in mmr in the last 24 hours

3
No of deaths in city on Wednesday

635
Patients recovered and discharged in city on Wednesday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Coronavirus Omicron brihanmumbai municipal corporation vaccine vaccination mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK