Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094

Mumbai has reported over 200 daily cases since Sept 1

A woman gets her Covid shot at Sion. FILE PIC

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 316 new Covid cases and three fresh fatalities, the BMC said. With this, the infection tally grew to 11,47,041, while the death toll increased to 19,714, it said in a bulletin. On Tuesday, the city had recorded 285 cases and zero fatalities.

The city has been reporting more than 200 cases daily since the beginning of September. The active case count went below the 2,500-mark with 2,218 such cases. A day ago, there were 2,540 active cases.

The new cases were detected through 8,075 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative test count to 1,81,42,983. On Tuesday, 5,046 tests were done in the city.

As 635 patients recuperated during the day, Mumbai’s overall recovery count rose to 11,25,109. Of the 316 new cases, only 17 patients are symptomatic, while the remaining 299 are asymptomatic, the bulletin said.

Across the state, the virus claimed 5 lives and infected 1,094 more people, taking the overall tally to 81,07,366 and the death toll to 1,48,274, said a state health department official.

Also read: Maharashtra records 1,094 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Also, 1,747 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,52,049 and leaving the state with 7,043 active cases, he said.

Of the five new fatalities, four were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. MMR added 598 cases, followed by 266 in Pune, 46 in Nashik, 53 in Kolhapure, 14 in Aurangabad, 23 in Latur, 16 in Akola and 78 in the Nagpur circle.

81,07,366

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

598

Total no. of cases reported in mmr in the last 24 hours

3

No of deaths in city on Wednesday

635

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Wednesday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal