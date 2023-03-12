2003 Mumbai Train Bombing: Here's all you need to know about the bomb blast

On March 13, 2003, during the evening rush hour, a bomb exploded as a train pulled into Mulund railway station

Representative Image

It has been almost 20 years since multiple blasts rocked the city between December 2002 and March 2003.

On March 13, 2003, during the evening rush hour, a bomb exploded as a train pulled into Mulund railway station. The bomb which exploded was placed in the first class ladies' compartment. The blast killed at least 10 people and 70 others were injured. Among the 10 killed were four women in the first class compartment, two of which were police constables, and six men who were in the adjoining second class compartment.

Earlier, on December 6, 2002, several people were injured in the blast at McDonald's at Mumbai Central station, while a person died when a bomb attached to a cycle exploded in a market area in Vile Parle (East) on January 27, 2003.

On January 27, 2003, a bomb exploded on a bicycle near the busy Vile Parle railway station. The bomb killed one person and injured 28. The blast occurred when Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the then Prime Minister of India at the time, was to visit the city.