Four injured as portion of balcony collapses at Mumbai's Mulund

Updated on: 07 March,2023 04:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
An official from Mumbai civic body BMC said the victims were taken to the nearby Agarwal Hospital

Four injured as portion of balcony collapses at Mumbai's Mulund

Image used for representational purpose. File photo.


Four persons, including three young children, were injured after a portion of a balcony of a chawl (row tenement) collapsed in Mumbai's Mulund area on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.


The accident took place around 2 pm at Nepali Chawl on Goshala Road, Ramgadh Nagar, in the eastern suburb, the official said.



An official from Mumbai civic body BMC said the victims were taken to the nearby Agarwal Hospital. They include two minor girls aged 2.5 years and 4 years and a 5-year-old boy.


All the four were treated and discharged from the hospital, the civic official said.

In a separate incident on March 6, four persons were injured after a part of a ceiling collapsed in the Police Camp locality of Tardeo, said the BMC.

The incident was reported by the civic-run Nair hospital. The injured persons were identified as Namdeo Sanap (57), Veena Sanap (50), Snehal Sanap (25) and Vedant Sanap (17). According to the BMC, all the injured persons were rushed to the hospital. They got discharged after treatment.

(PTI)

