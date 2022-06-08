2019 Gadchiroli blast case: Alleged Naxal operative moves Bombay High Court for bail

Uppuganti, an accused in the blast case, died of a prolonged illness at a hospice centre in April this year, while Rani, who is a co-accused, is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Sathyanarayana Rani, the husband of alleged Maoist leader late Nirmala Uppuganti, moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking bail in the May 2019 Gadchiroli IED blast case.

Uppuganti, an accused in the blast case, died of a prolonged illness at a hospice centre in April this year, while Rani, who is a co-accused, is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

In the bail plea filed through senior counsel Yug Mihit Chaudhry and advocate Payoshi Roy, Rani claimed that there was no evidence against him in the case.

Show full article