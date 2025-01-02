The Quadrantids meteor shower, known for its vibrant fireballs and brief but spectacular peak, will light up the skies in early January. The event, visible in India from January 3 to 4, promises an unforgettable celestial show

A dazzling celestial event is set to brighten the start of 2025. The Quadrantids meteor shower, known for its vibrant fireballs and short but spectacular peak, will light up the skies in early January. This annual phenomenon has been active since December 27 and will continue until January 16, with its peak expected on the night of January 3 and early hours of January 4 in India.

What makes the Quadrantids special? Unlike most meteor showers that originate from comets, the Quadrantids are unique as they stem from the asteroid 2003 EH1. NASA describes this celestial body as a "dead comet" or "rock comet." Adding to their uniqueness is the brief intensity of their peak activity. While many meteor showers stretch their peaks over days, the Quadrantids offer just a few hours of heightened visibility, during which up to 200 meteors per hour can streak across the sky under ideal conditions.

To truly enjoy this cosmic show, you’ll need to leave city lights behind. Arvind Paranjpye, Director of the Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai, advises, "In Mumbai, the chances of seeing meteors are slim due to light and air pollution. For the best view, head about 100–150 km away towards areas like Thane or Lonavala." He adds, "It's also important to prepare. Rest for a few hours before observation and avoid stimulants like tea or coffee. Instead, opt for warm milk or cocoa."

To watch the Quadrantids, find a dark spot away from artificial lights. Lie flat on your back facing northeast and allow your eyes 20–30 minutes to adjust to the dark. Concentration is key. "Don’t let distractions cause you to miss meteors," Paranjpye advises. Stay focused on one direction and quietly enjoy the spectacle.

Tips for the best viewing experience

Dress warmly: Bring layers, blankets, or sleeping bags to stay comfortable during the chilly night.

Pick a dark spot: Ensure your viewing location is far from city lights.

Focus on the Sky: Lie flat on your back with your feet pointing northeast. Stay relaxed and keep your gaze steady in one direction. If you spot a meteor, enjoy it quietly to avoid distracting others.

The Quadrantids are named after the now-defunct constellation Quadrans Muralis, introduced in 1795 by French astronomer Jérôme Lalande. Although no longer recognised by the International Astronomical Union, its legacy lives on through this meteor shower.

Bundle up in warm clothing, grab a blanket or a reclining chair, and prepare for a magical night under the stars. The Quadrantids promise to make the New Year unforgettable for skygazers.