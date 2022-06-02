205 hectares of forest to make way for multimodal corridor from Naghar to Chirner

MSRDC seeks clearance from MOEF&CC for project that will impact 5,135 trees in the three districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad

The multimodal corridor from Naghar to Chirner will connect to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. File pic

The multimodal corridor from Naghar to Chirner will require another 205 hectares of forest in Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts. As per the preliminary assessment by MSRDC, around 5,135 trees will be affected due to the project, and hence the development authority has approached the Union environment ministry seeking clearance. According to the proposal submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, a total of 33.278 ha forest area from Palghar, 99.8834 ha forest area from Thane and 72.654 ha from Raigad will have to make way for the project.

It may be noted that Mumbai Metropolitan Region is one of the fastest growing metropolises in India with a population of 19 million. It is ranked as the sixth largest metropolitan region in the world.

According to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, beyond Greater Mumbai the other regions in MMR such as Thane, Navi-Mumbai, and Mira Bhayandar have also witnessed economic growth. The region’s primacy in the economic well being of India cannot be underrated. Maintaining and enhancing the vitality of this metropolis and achieving sustainable growth is pivotal towards realising the larger developmental objectives and quality of goals of India.

