Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 21 per cent of Mumbaikars not connected to sewage network BMC is bridging gap say officials

21 per cent of Mumbaikars not connected to sewage network; BMC is bridging gap, say officials

Updated on: 13 February,2025 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Civic body to also appoint consultant to ensure waste does not enter stormwater drains; BMC is attempting to connect the entire city to the sewage network and has decided to also appoint a consultant to prevent waste from entering stormwater drains, creeks and nullahs

21 per cent of Mumbaikars not connected to sewage network; BMC is bridging gap, say officials

The sewage treatment plant in Colaba. File pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
21 per cent of Mumbaikars not connected to sewage network; BMC is bridging gap, say officials
x
00:00

About 21 per cent of Mumbai’s population is still not connected to its sewage network. According to officials, the total length of the network is 2070 km, but only 79.40 per cent of the population has access to it. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is attempting to connect the entire city to the sewage network and has decided to also appoint a consultant to prevent waste from entering stormwater drains, creeks and nullahs. This will also help increase the rainwater-carrying capacity of these channels.


A civic official said, “The existing sewage network serves 85.43 per cent of Mumbai’s area. After creating a 100 per cent network, sewage can be diverted to 
treatment plants.”


Anand Pendharkar, environmentalistAnand Pendharkar, environmentalist


An official from the BMC’s sewage department said that in 2016-17, the civic body launched the Mumbai Sewerage Improvement Programme under which 77.52 km of a proposed 93.68 km of sewage lines has been laid. “Work on 12.51 km is ongoing while that of 3.65 km of pipeline will start soon,” the official said.

As phase 2 of the project, 143.19 km of sewer lines was proposed. Out of this 23.80 km has been completed, 34.27 km is in progress. The upsizing of 5.87 km of sewer lines is also in the pipeline.

“The BMC working on appointing a consultant to prepare a detailed project plan for diverting dry weather flow [the average amount of sewage that flows into a sewer or wastewater treatment plant during a period without rain] from major nullah to prevent sea and creek pollution,” said an official. 

“This will help to reduce the additional load on nullahs,” the official added.

Hazards of untreated waste

Environmentalist Anand Pendharkar said, “Untreated sewage mixing with the nullah, creek and sea water is not only an environmental hazard but also dangerous for humans.”

He added, “Though untreated sewage mixes with groundwater, there are many borewells and wells in use, so the BMC needs to complete this project on a war footing. 

Preventing sewage from entering nullahs will help increase their capacity to carry rainwater.”

2070 km
Total length of Mumbai’s sewage network 

‘BMC can but won’t’

Highlighting the dangers of untreated sewage, D Stalin, another environmentalist, said. “The BMC claims there is a lack of space in slums to create a sewage network. It can create underground sewage lines with micro tunnelling without disturbing ground-level structures. However, the civic body doesn’t have the will to do this.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation BMC mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK