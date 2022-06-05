21-yr-old from Byculla loses Rs 52K to online loan sharks

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 June,2022 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

The complainant lives in Byculla and works as a lab attendant in a BMC-run hospital. “I work as a contract labour and my salary was delayed. I needed the money to pay the house rent,” the complainant told the police

Representative Image


Another case against loan app harassers cropped up on Friday. A 21-year-old has filed a complaint with the Byculla Police, claiming that he lost Rs 52,000 in his attempt to borrow a loan of Rs 50,000. Even after paying the amount, his morphed pictures were shared with his contacts. The complainant lives in Byculla and works as a lab attendant in a BMC-run hospital. “I work as a contract labour and my salary was delayed. I needed the money to pay the house rent,” the complainant told the police.

On May 20, the victim contacted the customer care of Indian Union Credit Cash loan app and enquired about the process to secure a loan of Rs 50,000. “I was told to pay Rs 750 as processing fee. After paying, I was also told to pay another amount in the form of loan percentage,” added the victim. By May 22, the victim had already paid Rs 52,000 through five different UPI IDs. But money didn’t come into his account even after waiting for seven days.




By the time the victim realised he had been conned, his pictures were morphed and circulated to his contact list. “We have filed an FIR against unknown persons under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 500 (defamation) and relevant sections of IT Act 2000,” said Ashok Khot, Senior Inspector of the Byculla police station.


