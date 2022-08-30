213 new COVID-19 infections in Thane; active cases more than 2,400

With the addition of the latest numbers on Monday, the district currently has 2,450 active COVID-19 cases, he said

Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,41,388, according to the health bulletin on Tuesday.

One death was also reported on Monday, which raised the district's COVID-19 fatality toll to 11,940.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,27,322, the official said.

Mumbai on Monday reported 351 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities taking the tally to 11,43,669 and the toll to 19,691, the civic body said.

Of the new patients, 34 patients are symptomatic and admitted to hospitals, taking the total tally of hospitalised cases to 425 on Monday, the BMC bulletin said. On Sunday, the city added 610 more cases and four deaths.

The number of recoveries in the metropolis rose to 11,19,250 after 589 people were discharged. The number of active cases stands at 4,728, the bulletin said.

