Mumbai: Significant drop in Covid-19 cases, at 351; fatalities down to 3

Thirty-four COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the total tally of hospitalisations to 425

A woman gets her booster shot at a BMC health post in Byculla. File pic

Mumbai on Monday reported 351 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities taking the tally to 11,43,669 and the toll to 19,691, the civic body said.

Of the new patients, 34 patients are symptomatic and admitted to hospitals, taking the total tally of hospitalised cases to 425 on Monday, the BMC bulletin said. On Sunday, the city added 610 more cases and four deaths.

The number of recoveries in the metropolis rose to 11,19,250 after 589 people were discharged. The number of active cases stands at 4,728, the bulletin said.

The BMC tested 6,700 samples in a span of 24 hours, raising the cumulative number of tests to 1,80,82,587, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate is 97.9 per cent. The doubling rate is 1,098 days, the bulletin said.

810 cases in state

The state health department reported 810 cases and five fatalities, including three in Mumbai, on Monday. The cumulative tally rose to 80,97,294 and the toll to 1,48,234, the state health department said. Nagpur city and Gondia district reported one death each.

80,97,294 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

810 Total no. of cases in state in the last 24 hours

3 No. of deaths in city on monday

589 No. of patients Recovered and discharged in city on monday

