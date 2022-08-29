Maharashtra records 810 Covid-19 cases, five deaths

Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatality rate now stands at 1.73 per cent
Representative image. Pic/Istock
On Monday, Maharashtra reported 810 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, as per the state health department bulletin.
Of the five Covid-19 fatalities, three were reported from Mumbai and one each from Nagpur city and Gondia district.
Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatality rate now stands at 1.73 per cent.
A total of 1,012 people were discharged after Covid-19 treatment in the last 24 hours, which raised the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,37,588, leaving the state with 11,472 active cases, the department said in a bulletin.
The case recovery rate in the state is 98.03 per cent.
With 15,659 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 8,40,66,066.
Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases 810, fatalities 5, active cases 11,472, tests 15,659.
