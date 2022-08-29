Breaking News
Maharashtra records 810 Covid-19 cases, five deaths

Updated on: 29 August,2022 09:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatality rate now stands at 1.73 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Monday, Maharashtra reported 810 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, as per the state health department bulletin.


Of the five Covid-19 fatalities, three were reported from Mumbai and one each from Nagpur city and Gondia district.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatality rate now stands at 1.73 per cent.


A total of 1,012 people were discharged after Covid-19 treatment in the last 24 hours, which raised the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,37,588, leaving the state with 11,472 active cases, the department said in a bulletin.

The case recovery rate in the state is 98.03 per cent.

With 15,659 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 8,40,66,066.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases 810, fatalities 5, active cases 11,472, tests 15,659. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

