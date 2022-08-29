Mumbai records 351 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths

The count of recoveries has reached 11,19,250 after 589 patients recovered from the infection during the day

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbai on Monday reported 351 Covid-19 cases and three deaths, which took the tally in the city to 11,43,669 and the toll to 19,691, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per the bulletin issued by the civic body, 6,700 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,80,82,587.

The count of recoveries has reached 11,19,250 after 589 patients recovered from the infection during the day.

With this, the recovery rate stands at 97.9 per cent in the city, which now has 4,728 active cases.

Of the 351 new Covid-19 cases, only 34 patients were symptomatic, as per BMC data.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city is at 0.063 per cent for the period between August 22 and August 28, while the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases is 1098 days.

