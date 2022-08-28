Mumbai: BMC hard at work to fill potholes before Ganpati immersion

As per official data, BMC has fixed 2,213 square metres of area of potholes

P Velarasu, additional commissioner of projects, visited the work site

With Ganesh Chaturthi three days away, the BMC is on its toes to repair potholes. As per official data, 2,213 square metres of area of potholes has been fixed with a quick fixing technique.

The BMC floated tenders worth Rs 7 crore to fill up potholes with different technologies. But the civic body didn’t get any response as contractors demanded more work.

“In the meeting held last week, it was decided to appoint old contractors so the road can be opened for traffic in six hours after filling potholes,” said an official from the BMC.

Ganesh Mandals also requested the administration to fix the potholes so that arrival and immersion processions of Ganesha idols can be carried out smoothly.

Accordingly, 696 square meters in Mumbai city, 560 square meters in the eastern suburbs and 957 square meters in the western suburbs were filled with rapid hardening concrete.

