Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Sonali Phogat murder: Restaurant owner among two more arrested by Goa Police
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC hard at work to fill potholes before Ganpati immersion

Mumbai: BMC hard at work to fill potholes before Ganpati immersion

Updated on: 28 August,2022 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

As per official data, BMC has fixed 2,213 square metres of area of potholes

Mumbai: BMC hard at work to fill potholes before Ganpati immersion

P Velarasu, additional commissioner of projects, visited the work site


With Ganesh Chaturthi three days away,  the BMC is on its toes to repair potholes. As per official data, 2,213 square metres of area of potholes has been fixed with a quick fixing technique. 


The BMC floated tenders worth Rs 7 crore to fill up potholes with different technologies. But the civic body didn’t get any response as contractors demanded more work. 

Also read: Ganeshotsav 2022: Aagman sohala of Mumbaicha Raja's puja murti; see pics


“In the meeting held last week, it was decided to appoint old contractors so the road can be opened for traffic in six hours after filling potholes,” said an official from the BMC. 

Ganesh Mandals also requested the administration to fix the potholes so that arrival and immersion processions of Ganesha idols can be carried out smoothly. 

Accordingly, 696 square meters in Mumbai city, 560 square meters in the eastern suburbs and 957 square meters in the western suburbs were  filled with rapid hardening concrete.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ganesh chaturthi brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai potholes mumbai rains mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK