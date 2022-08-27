Ganeshotsav 2022: Aagman sohala of Mumbaicha Raja's puja murti; see pics

The mandal is known for its amazing themes every year which are mostly replicas of famous Indian places. This year the pandal is a replica of the Kashi Vishwanath temple of Varanasi

Puja Murti of Mumbaicha Raja. Pic/Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal

With just four days to go for Ganesh Chaturthi, the first look of puja murti of Ganesh Galli's Mumbaicha Raja was unveiled on Saturday. Many people took part in the procession at Lalbaug in Mumbai.

Just a few lanes away from the Lalbaugcha Raja and likewise popular is the Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli. Founded in 1928, this crowd-puller pandal will be celebrating its 95th Ganeshotsav this year.

The mandal is known for its amazing themes every year which are mostly replicas of famous Indian places. This year the pandal is a replica of the Kashi Vishwanath temple of Varanasi.

"After muted celebrations for two years, we are excited about this year's Ganeshotsav," Adhvait Pedhamkar, joint secretary of the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, said.

He said they are expecting more people this year. "Earlier around 80,000 to 90,000 people used to visit the pandal. This year, since there are no restrictions, we are expecting more people," Pedhamkar said.

Speaking about how the volunteers have prepared themselves anticipating more visitors, he said, "We have installed CCTV cameras across the pandal. We also have a trained disaster management team in place to take care of mishaps."

Ganeshotsav is one of the most vibrantly celebrated festivals in Maharashtra. Huge pandals are erected to worship Lord Ganesha and the 10-day festival sees devotees coming and offering sweets to Lord Ganesha. This year, the festival commences on August 31.

