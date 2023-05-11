2,200 trees to vanish for three sewage treatment plants in Mumbai

BMC is in the process of changing design at two locations, says will compensate for the third by planting trees in vicinity

The seven upcoming STPs would have a combined treatment capacity of 2,464 MLD

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious project to have seven sewerage disposal plants for the city is finally taking shape. However, three of the plants—at Dharavi, Bandra and Worli— will together require around 2,200 trees to be uprooted. The plans for the other four projects are yet to be disclosed.

Last year, the BMC had finalised contractors for the construction of seven sewerage treatment plants at Worli, Bandra, Colaba, Versova, Malad, Ghatkopar and Bhandup. “All the plants are in the design stage and the Tree Authority is in the process of counting trees in these areas and publishing notices in this regard,” said a civic official.

As per the public notice issued by the Tree Authority in January, it has been proposed to remove around 1,250 trees in Worli, behind the Love Grove pumping station, for the upcoming sewage treatment plant (STP). Of these, 573 trees would have to be felled while 677 would be transplanted.

Notices published this week state that the Dharavi STP needs 403 trees removed, of which 271 will have to be cut and 132 transplanted. Similarly, 547 trees will have to be removed in Bandra of which 204 are proposed to be cut. In total, the three plants will need 2,200 trees to be uprooted. However, until now, no permission has been given for removal of the trees.

Under section 8(3)(C) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection & Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, proposals for tree removal from any area in the city have to be cleared by the municipal commissioner who is the chairman of the Tree Authority.

According to Ashok Mendge, chief engineer of the Mumbai Sewerage Disposal Project, the number of trees to be removed is high as it also includes small and dead trees. “Besides, we have already informed contractors of the Bandra and Worli projects to make changes in the design to accommodate more trees. But in the case of Dharavi, the plot is very small (5.1 hectare) for construction of the plant with a capacity of 480 million litres per day (MLD). We don’t have much in hand,” he said, adding that as per law, trees will be planted at other locations in the surrounding area.

The official said the STPs at Versova, Malad, Bhandup and Ghatkopar do not require many trees to be uprooted. In the case of Malad, the plant has been planned on mangrove land and the permission to remove around 25,900 mangroves on 35 hectare of land has already been acquired by the BMC from the Union Environment Ministry after years of correspondence. “As per the conditions set, the BMC has to pay Rs11 crore towards compensatory afforestation and for planting five times the amount of mangroves. The mangroves will be planted at Kalyan and other spots to cover the loss,” Mendge said.

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan of seven upcoming STPs that would have a combined treatment capacity of 2,464 MLD.

