Updated on: 13 September,2022 07:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, Thane currently has 354 active Covid-19 cases

24 new Covid-19 cases in Thane city; active tally at 354

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


As many as 24 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Thane on September 13, taking its infection count to 1,96,356, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).


With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, Thane currently has 354 active Covid-19 cases. The Covid-19 death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 2,158.

As per the bulletin, 75 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,93,844. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.72 per cent.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 730 new Covid-19 cases and four fatalities, which took the tally to 81,11,976 and the toll to 1,48,293, according to the state health department.

The recovery count in Maharashtra rose by 1,075 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,58,170, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,513.

