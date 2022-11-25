26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: A timeline

At least 166 people, including security personnel, lost their lives in the tragic events while the National Security Guard (NSG) and Mumbai Police shot and killed nine terrorists

View of Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. Pic/iStock

Saturday marks 14 years since the November 26, 2008, terror attacks in Mumbai that were carried out by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Hotel Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe and Cama Hospital were among the crowded areas that the terrorists targeted throughout the city.



At least 166 people, including security personnel, lost their lives in the tragic events while the National Security Guard (NSG) and Mumbai Police shot and killed nine terrorists. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive, was convicted and sentenced to death. Kasab was hanged on November 21, 2012.

Here's a brief timeline of events:



November 26: The 10 Lashkar terrorists arrived in Mumbai from Karachi on speedboats. Two terrorists entered the Trident, two more entered the Taj, and four more entered the Nariman House. The other two, including Kasab, started shooting at the CSMT. Then Kasab and Ismail Khan made their way to the Cama Hospital. They attacked six police officers en route, including Ashok Kamte, Vijay Salaskar, and the former head of the Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Hemant Karkare.



The terrorists then hijacked the jeep and drove away, but were intercepted by a team from the Gamdevi police station near Girgaon chowpatty. Khan was killed in the firefight and Kasab was taken into custody. Policeman Tukaram Ombale was killed in the line of duty.



November 27: Army soldiers and Marine commandos surrounded the hostage sites -- the Taj, Trident and Nariman House. The government gave orders to storm the hostage sites. In the succeeding hours, evacuations took place in batches.



November 28: Commandos finished the operation at the Trident hotel, as well as in Nariman House.



November 29: The attacks came to an end after the NSG secured the Taj hotel.

