26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: President Murmu, top leaders pay tribute to victims

President Droupadi Murmu. File Pic

On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, President Droupadi Murmu and top leaders paid their tributes to those who lost their lives and remembered the sacrifices made by some to save lives.

President Droupadi Murmu said the nation remembers with gratitude all those it lost and paid homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

"On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," Murmu tweeted.

On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted calling for justice. “Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, “I pay my heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and remember and salute our brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice fighting the terrorists. Today gives a message to the whole world to fight unitedly against terrorism.”

26/11 à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤¹à¤®à¤²à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¤­à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤à¤à¤²à¤¿ à¤ à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¤à¤à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤²à¤¡à¤¼à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µà¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤²à¤¿à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤µà¥à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤°à¤£ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤



à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¤à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤« à¤à¤à¤à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤° à¤²à¤¡à¤¼à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¦à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2022

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “On the anniversary of the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai, I salute the memory of all those who lost their lives in this incident. My heartfelt tributes to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives while fighting this attack. This country has not forgotten the incident of 26/11, nor will it ever forget.”

à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ 26/11 à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¤à¤à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤°à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨ à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤®à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¤¡à¤¼à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤¹à¤®à¤²à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¼à¤¾à¤¬à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¬à¤²à¤¿à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾, à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¤­à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤à¤à¤²à¤¿à¥¤ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ 26/11 à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¨ à¤­à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤¨ à¤à¤­à¥ à¤­à¥à¤²à¥à¤à¤¾à¥¤ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 14 years ago.

They paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, state Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other officials were present.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

