290 new Covid-19 cases, 1 fatality in Mumbai; 2,325 cases, 7 deaths in state

Of the new cases, 17 patients needed to be hospitalised including 5 who required oxygen support. The total COVID tally in the city has now reached 11,21,836.

A woman gets her shot of vaccine at a BMC health post at Batliboi Compound in Ghodapdeo, Byculla, on Wednesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai recorded 290 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Wednesday. A total of 10,853 samples were tested, bringing the test positivity rate (TPR) to 2.67 per cent.

The financial capital has 2,003 active patients, of which 259 are undergoing treatment at hospitals including 40 on oxygen support.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials, a 65-year-old man suffering from hypertension succumbed to the infection on Wednesday. With this, the city’s death toll reached 19,635.

In the past 24 hours, 382 patients in the city recovered, pushing the tally of recovered patients to 11,00,198.

Meanwhile, the state reported 2,325 cases on Wednesday and as many as 7 deaths. The state’s case tally stood at 80,25,106 and death toll at 1,48,039.

The day also saw 2,471 patients recovering, with this the number of recovered patients went up to 78,62,431.

Apart from one death in Mumbai, two fatalities were reported from Satara and one each from Ulhasnagar, Pune rural, Pune city, Ratnagiri. Maharashtra’s case fatality rate was 1.84 per cent, as per the state health officials.

Of the 2,325 new cases across the state, 546 cases were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 898 from the Pune circle.



