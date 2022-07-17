Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai

Mumbai and Thane and Raigad reported 46 per cent, 49 per cent, and 37 per cent fewer new cases compared to the previous week

Pic/Ashish Raje

The Covid-19 surge in MMR seems to be going downwards. As per the state weekly report, fewer cases have been reported last week. Mumbai and Thane and Raigad reported 46 per cent, 49 per cent, and 37 per cent fewer new cases compared to the previous week.

Dr Rahul Pandit, Director of Critical Care Medicine & ICU, Fortis Hospital, who is also a member of the state Covid task force said, “The past two weeks have witnessed a downfall in fresh cases in Mumbai, and Thane while few other districts saw a rise. I hope the downfall trend continues, but people should wear masks, sanitise themselves, and must take booster shots.”

Bombay Hospital consultant physician and co-ordinator of the private Covid hospitals, Dr Gautam Bhansali, said, “I have said earlier that there will be no fourth wave. Many patients were suffering from heart, lung, kidney, and liver disease and tested positive for Covid.”

Also Read: Mumbai: 11,315 took free booster shots in city on Day 1

The positivity rate has also gone down in MMR as compared to the state average. As per the report, the state average TPR is 7.45 per cent, while Mumbai reported 5.31 per cent, Thane 4 per cent, and Raigad reported 5.14 per cent.

282

Total no. of new cases in Mumbai city on Saturday (within BMC limits)

01

Total no of deaths in Mumbai city on Saturday

2,382

Total no of new cases in the state

08

Total no of deaths in the state on Saturday