3 women who met Aftab on dating apps record statements

Delhi cops say they were in touch with Poonawala before and after Shraddha was murdered; the women deny relationship

A male friend of Aftab Poonawala and one of the women he met on a dating app leave Manikpur police station on Tuesday. Pic/Hanif Patel

Three women, who had met Aftab Poonawala on a dating app, recorded their statements with Delhi police at Manikpur police station in Vasai on Tuesday. After the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar came to light, Delhi police had written to the dating application where Poonawala had met Walkar in 2019 to seek all possible details.

Cops, from both Delhi and their counterpart in Vasai, did not reveal the details about these women. Sources, however, said that these women could be the same ones who dated Poonawala in the past. mid-day had on November 21 reported that Manikpur police were yet to ascertain the status of two of the four women Poonawala is supposed to have dated prior to Walkar.

Also read: Who will issue Shraddha’s death certificate, and how?



Sources from the Delhi police told mid-day, “These women were in touch with Aftab after and before the murder took place. They allegedly also talked over the phone. We found their details through our sources and called them to the police station to record their statements. We have also recorded the statement of a male friend of Poonawala who was in touch with him as well. We, however, did not get any satisfactory answers from them. The women said that they only used to chat with Poonawala, but denied any relationship.”

2019

Year when Poonawala met Walkar on the app

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal