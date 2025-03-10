Breaking News
Updated on: 10 March,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

UMC assigns armed and unarmed personnel to safeguard key locations after reports of misuse on municipal school premises

30 Maharashtra Security Force personnel deployed for law and order in Ulhasnagar

Manisha Awhale, UMC commissioner

In a move to enhance security, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has deployed 30 Maharashtra Security Force personnel across its headquarters, offices, schools, and key locations. This decision follows mid-day’s March 2 report on several bottles of alcohol, food wrappers, and leftover food being found inside the Hirkani rooms of a municipal school in Ulhasnagar Camp No. 3’s Farwar Line area. The affected schools, numbered 29 and 8, were allegedly being misused by certain cleaning staff as rest and recreation spaces.


While security guards have been appointed in schools for student safety, personnel will also be posted in departments such as encroachment and tax collection. UMC Commissioner Manisha Awhale stated that the initiative aims to curb illegal activities and strengthen law and order in the city.


Now, over 30 security personnel, led by Chief Security In-charge Yashwant Sagle, have been deployed. Of these, 8-10 will be armed and stationed in sensitive areas requiring heightened security. However, in locations such as schools and hospitals, which have a high number of children, women, and vulnerable individuals, personnel will remain unarmed.


UMC Commissioner Manisha Awhale emphasised the importance of the decision, stating, “Providing a safe environment to the citizens of Ulhasnagar is our highest responsibility and priority. The need for security arrangements has become more evident due to recent anti-social incidents.”

She added, “Against this backdrop, 30 personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force have been appointed. The deployment of security forces in schools is particularly crucial for student safety. Additionally, efforts are being made to strengthen law and order by deploying armed personnel in sensitive sections.”

