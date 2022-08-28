356 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 2,432

With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 2,432 active COVID-19 cases
Representational image
Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 356 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection count to 7,40,849, a health official said on Sunday.
With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 2,432 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,939, he said.
The recovery count has reached 7,26,592, he added.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.