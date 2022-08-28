Breaking News
Mumbai: Kharghar woman loses Rs 12 lakh to Instagram ‘friend’
Mumbai Crime: Man stabbed to death near Khar Subway
Sonali Phogat case: Goa Police arrest one more drug peddler
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Noida's twin towers: Timeline from rise to imminent fall
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 356 new Covid 19 cases in Thane active tally at 2432

356 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 2,432

Updated on: 28 August,2022 11:57 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 2,432 active COVID-19 cases

356 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 2,432

Representational image


 Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 356 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection count to 7,40,849, a health official said on Sunday.


With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 2,432 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,939, he said.


The recovery count has reached 7,26,592, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK