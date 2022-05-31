Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2022 07:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

As per the data provided by the Directorate of Health and Services (DHS) from the year 2016 to March 2022, around 10 lakh patients with tobacco consumption have been registered in hospitals and centers

4 per cent consumers quit tobacco in past 6 years, says Maharashtra government

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Consumption of tobacco and its products causes diseases like cancer which claim hundreds of lives every year. With the help of de-addiction centers set up by the state health departments in the past 6 years, 4 percent of tobacco consumers were able to quit tobacco.

Every year 'World No Tobacco Day' is celebrated on May 31. The purpose of celebrating this day is to spread awareness about the ill effect of tobacco consumption on human beings and its hazardous impact on the environment too.




According to the 2016-17 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2), every fourth youth in the state consumes tobacco. To reduce these numbers, the health department of Maharashtra has set up a drug de-addiction center in the district and a taluka hospital in every district. Currently, 230 centers are operational in government-run hospitals.


