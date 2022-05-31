4 per cent consumers quit tobacco in past 6 years, says Maharashtra government

Consumption of tobacco and its products causes diseases like cancer which claim hundreds of lives every year. With the help of de-addiction centers set up by the state health departments in the past 6 years, 4 percent of tobacco consumers were able to quit tobacco.
Every year 'World No Tobacco Day' is celebrated on May 31. The purpose of celebrating this day is to spread awareness about the ill effect of tobacco consumption on human beings and its hazardous impact on the environment too.
According to the 2016-17 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2), every fourth youth in the state consumes tobacco. To reduce these numbers, the health department of Maharashtra has set up a drug de-addiction center in the district and a taluka hospital in every district. Currently, 230 centers are operational in government-run hospitals.
As per the data provided by the Directorate of Health and Services (DHS) from the year 2016 to March 2022, around 10 lakh patients with tobacco consumption have been registered in hospitals and centers. Out of these, with the help of tobacco de-addiction centers, 38,000 people were able to give up tobacco consumption after the counseling in the past six years.
Dr. Padmaja Jogewar, deputy Director (Noncommunicable disease), Directorate of Health Services, Maharashtra says, "The people who gave up the habit of consuming tobacco are less, due to the Covid-19 our tobacco de-addiction got affected. More than 38 thousand people have given up their addiction to tobacco, we are compiling the data."
She further adds, "Consumption of tobacco products among girls and women has also increased especially in urban areas."
Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi Head and Neck Surgeon at Tata Memorial Hospital says, "According to GATS report only 3 per cent of people usually quit tobacco but we are not sure because one may have relapsed and again he/she can start consuming it. It is the duty of government, education institutions, and every individual to make sure that youngsters didn't get into tobacco consumption. There must be proper implementation of The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA)."
Dr. Anil Heroor, Director-Advanced Onco Surgery Unit, Fortis Hospitals says, "The nicotine in the tobacco product makes the person psychologically and physically dependent that's why it makes it difficult to quit for one who consumes it. Many patients complain that they can't even go to the toilet before consuming it. People try to quit but due to work-related stress or due to peer pressure they fail. To quit tobacco one needs strong willpower."
25 per cent of people are unaware
The Salaam Bombay Foundation has conducted a survey in the state regarding the threat caused by tobacco to the environment. 2,172 people took part in this survey. Out of which 25 percent of people expressed ignorance about the harm caused by tobacco to the environment, while 12 per cent of people said that tobacco consumption does not cause any harm to the environment. According to experts, from the survey, it is evident that the masses are not well aware of the impact of tobacco on the environment.
Increased tobacco use among women
A survey was conducted by the Nashabandi Mandal on the use of tobacco among women in Kurla. The survey was conducted on 100 families. In this survey, 60 per cent of women over the age of 30 admitted to using tobacco products. Varsha Vidya Vilas of Mandal says, "When the women were asked the reason for their tobacco consumption, they claimed that they got addicted after watching their family member consuming a product and while a few women consumed it due to peer pressure. Tobacco use among young women is increasing."