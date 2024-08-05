Out of the 4,769 candidates, 4,165 have cleared the test, which means having a pass percentage of 87 per cent

Representational Image

Listen to this article 4,165 candidates clear real estate agents examination: MahaRERA x 00:00

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has declared the results of the recently conducted 5th edition of the Real Estate Agents examination. Out of the 4,769 candidates, 4,165 have cleared the test, which means having a pass percentage of 87%.



“The passing percentages for the previous four exams stood at 96% (1st), 93% (2nd), 89% (3rd) and 86% (4th). Of the 4,165 candidates who cleared the latest edition of the exam, there are 3,553 males and 612 females. Of these 4,165 qualified real estate agents, 196 are senior citizens and 12 of these senior citizens are women,” said a MahaRERA official.



"MahaRERA to conduct 5th exam for gents in real estate sector on July 29” was reported first on midday online on July 22, 2024.



“In this exam, Sharad Mota from Mumbai and Divyesh Maheshwari from Pune, both scored 100% marks. They jointly share the top rank. At present there are 13,370 MahaRERA certified real estate agents in Maharashtra,” said the official.



When asked to elaborate, the officer said, “From the five exams held so far, a total of 13,370 candidates have qualified to become real estate agents. This 13,370 includes 4,165 from the latest batch, 405 from the maiden examination, 2,812 from the 2nd round, 4,461 from the 3rd lot and 1,527 from the 4th edition.”



In the case of new real estate agents as well as for renewals, MahaRERA through its January 10, 2023 order has made it mandatory to undergo training and get certified. In Maharashtra, there are approximately 47,000 agents with MahaRERA. Of these, registrations of 13,785 agents got cancelled owing to non-renewal. Thereafter, by April-end, MahaRERA suspended the registration of over 20,000 agents who failed to meet the mandatory requirements of training and certification up to December 31. These agents are now prohibited from transacting in the sector until they meet the specified conditions, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT