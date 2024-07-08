MahaRERA cracks down on over 600 projects for violating advertising guidelines

MahaRERA fined developers of 628 projects for not displaying the RERA registration number and QR code in their advertisements

MahaRERA initiates action against 628 projects for not displaying RERA registration number MahaRERA recovered Rs 72.35 lakh from the 628 projects fined for violations Among 628 projects, 312 are from Mumbai, 250 of Pune and 66 of Nagpur region

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has taken suo motu action against 628 housing projects across the state for not displaying registration numbers as well as QR codes in the advertising materials. Collectively, these 628 projects have been penalised Rs 88.90 lakh, of which Rs 72.35 lakh has been recovered so far.

Of the 628 housing projects, 312 are from the Mumbai region, 250 are from the Pune region and 66 are from the Nagpur region.

The Mumbai region includes Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Nashik and Konkan. These 312 projects faced penalties totalling to Rs 54.25 lakh, of which Rs 41.50 lakh has been recovered.

Similarly, the Pune region covers Pune city, western Maharashtra and Marathwada. Here, action has been initiated against 250 projects with the consolidated penalty amount levied at Rs 28.30 lakh and Rs 24.75 lakh already recovered.

There were 66 projects in the Nagpur region comprising all the districts of Vidarbha. A total of Rs 6.35 lakh penalty was imposed on the violators and Rs 6.10 lakh has been recovered, so far.

To keep one’s investment secured, MahaRERA appeals to homebuyers not to engage in transactions with housing projects without the mandatory RERA registration number.

ASCI assist in monitoring violators

For effective implementation of guidelines and to identify violators, MahaRERA takes assistance from the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). Advertisements are no longer limited to the traditional medium. It is crucial to keep a check on the new-age formats as well. The collaboration with ASCI aims at expanding the horizons and identifying such violators in the new-age media as well as it is backed by artificial intelligence. Thus far, the collaboration has helped in zeroing in on the violators in newspapers, websites, online video streaming channels and social media. Surprisingly, what has come to light is that the rate of violation is significantly higher on social media as compared to the traditional formats of advertisements.

Mandatory MahaRERA registration

As per the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, it is binding for any project in Maharashtra that exceeds 500 square meters or involves more than eight apartments (including plots) to be registered with MahaRERA. No marketing activities or sales in such housing projects are permitted without securing a registration number from the MahaRERA. Moreover, starting August 1, 2023, it has become mandatory for the developers to provide detailed information pertaining to the project such as the project’s name, developer’s name, renewal of project’s registration, expected date of completion, registration status, pending complaints, pending litigations, any recovery warrants issued, among others. A simple scan of the project’s QR code should disclose all the information related to the project. Despite making it mandatory to print the Registration number and QR code in all publicity materials, it was observed that some developers continue to disregard the guidelines. Hence, MahaRERA initiated suo motu action against such violators and also served them show-cause notices.

MahaRERA chairman speaks

“Promoters of housing projects are not permitted to advertise their projects without a MahaRERA registration number. Starting August 1, 2023, it is also mandatory to display a QR code with every advertisement. This enables homebuyers to access project-related important information. Despite this, some developers are violating these guidelines. Therefore, MahaRERA is always on the lookout for such advertisements and regularly initiates action against the violators,” Ajoy Mehta, Chairman MahaRERA.

“Having MahaRERA registration number is synonymous with secure investment in real estate as it instils a sense of trust among flat purchasers. Post QR code success in Maharashtra, housing regulatory authorities in other states have also made it mandatory,” Mehta added.

“MahaRERA’s commitment to maintaining the trust continues and will not tolerate marketing content without a registration number as well as a QR code. MahaRERA will continue taking punitive action against the violators,” he concluded.