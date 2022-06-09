440 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; jump of over 100 cases in one day

These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, a steep rise of more than 100 cases compared to the tally on Tuesday

Representative image

Thane reported 440 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, raising its infection count to 7,12,366, an official said.

These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, a steep rise of more than 100 cases compared to the tally on Tuesday.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the Covid-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, the official said.

Show full article