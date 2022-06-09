440 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; jump of over 100 cases in one day

Thane reported 440 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, raising its infection count to 7,12,366, an official said.
These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, a steep rise of more than 100 cases compared to the tally on Tuesday.
The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the Covid-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, the official said.
Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 1,765 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single day count since January 26, but did not report any fatality linked to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. There were 523 more cases on Wednesday compared to the previous day, when the city had logged 1,242 infections. With this, the metropolis recorded a 42 per cent rise in the number of cases.
The city’s Covid-19 positivity rate is 9.1 per cent. A total of 19,185 tests were carried out in the metropolis during the day, taking its overall test count to 1,72,27,178. Of the 1,765 new patients, 1,682 are asymptomatic. The remaining 83 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals and 11 of them are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
