5 from Thane who died in Sikkim car accident cremated

Family members of Suresh Poonamiya, who died along with three other family members and a friend in a road accident. Pic/PTI

The last rites of four members of a Thane-based family and a 14-year-old boy known to them - all of whom died in a road accident in Sikkim over the weekend - were performed at a crematorium here on Monday evening.

Suresh Punamiya, a jeweller who resided in the Tembhi Naka area of Thane city, his wife Toral (37), their two daughters aged 14 and 10, Jayan Parmar (14), a member of a family known to them, and their car driver - a local resident - were killed after their vehicle plunged into a ravine in North Sikkim on Saturday night, police earlier said.

The bodies of the five Thane residents arrived from the northeastern state on Monday afternoon at the Mumbai airport in a special plane and they were cremated in the evening at Mukti Dham crematorium.

