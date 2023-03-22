Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC gets set to tackle potholes early this year
Mumbai: All wards have Covid-19 cases; only one critical
Mumbai: City gardens to get toilets, drinking water, assures CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai Crime: Customs clearing agents held for doing drug cartel’s bidding
Mumbai: Police suspect plan to frame Amruta Fadnavis hatched since 2021
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 75 feet Statue of Knowledge dedicated to Ambedkar to come up in Latur

75-feet 'Statue of Knowledge' dedicated to Ambedkar to come up in Latur

Updated on: 22 March,2023 06:35 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

On Tuesday, the state government issued an order regarding the statue and also the beautification of the Ambedkar Park in the city, the BJP MP said, adding that Rs 10 crore have been sanctioned for the entire project

75-feet 'Statue of Knowledge' dedicated to Ambedkar to come up in Latur

Babasaheb Ambedkar


The Maharashtra government has given approval for a 75-feet tall 'Statue of Knowledge' dedicated to Dr B. R. Ambedkar in Latur city, local MP Sudhakar Shrangare said on Wednesday.


He had submitted a proposal in this regard, he said.



On Tuesday, the state government issued an order regarding the statue and also the beautification of the Ambedkar Park in the city, the BJP MP said, adding that Rs 10 crore have been sanctioned for the entire project.


Also read: This Churchgate bookshop is a treasure trove for Marx, Shivaji and Ambedkar

Shrangare had last year installed a 75-feet replica of Ambedkar's statue and there was a demand from some organizations that a permanent statue should be installed in the city.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the project will be performed on April 14, Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the MP said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news mumbai mumbai news babasaheb ambedkar latur maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK