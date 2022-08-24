832 new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai; Maharashtra sees 1,910 fresh infections

Mumbai’s count of recuperated cases rose to 11,13,829 after 330 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness, leaving the metropolis with 6,269 active cases, said the BMC

A woman gets her booster shot at Nair hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 832 new Coronavirus cases, up from nearly 600 registered a day ago, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the city, the BMC said.

With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally rose to 11,39,773, while the death toll increased to 19,675, said the civic body.

For the fourth consecutive day, the city has logged less than 1,000 Coronavirus infections. Last week, it had seen over 1,000 daily cases on two straight days.

Significantly, the active COVID-19 tally has crossed the 6,000-mark due to widening gap between the new and recovered cases.

The new COVID-19 cases were detected after 8,772 tests were conducted in the 24 hours.

Also read: Heart inflammation 11 times higher among unvaccinated after Covid-19: Study

Mumbai’s count of recuperated cases rose to 11,13,829 after 330 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness, leaving the metropolis with 6,269 active cases, said the BMC.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 1,910 new COVID-19 cases, while seven more patients died due to the infection and the active tally crossed the 12,000-mark in the state, said the health department.

With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,87,476, while the death toll increased to 1,48,203.

The highest number of new cases—1,355—were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 199 in Pune. MMR saw three deaths, the Kolhapur circle two and Nashik and Nagpur circles one each, said the bulletin.

80,87,476 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

1,355 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

2 No. of deaths in city on tuesday

330 patients Recovered and discharged in city on tuesday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal