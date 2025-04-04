Business owners in Pimpri Chinchwad question the legality of demolitions, call for urgent construction approvals to restart shuttered units

1859 industrial units were demolished

The Pimpri Chinchwad Small Industries Association (PCSIA) has demanded that the civic body should release a detailed plan for the land vacated during the recent demolition drive as early as possible. The industry representatives have threatened to oppose any move by the municipal corporation to sell this land to builders for townships. Nearly 900 acres of land were cleared in the demolition drive.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recently conducted a major demolition drive in the industrial areas of Kudalwadi, Pawar Vasti, Jadhavwadi, and Chikhali. During this operation, PCMC demolished 4111 unauthorised structures, especially scrap dealers including 1859 industrial units. In response, the PCSIA held a meeting to discuss the future course of action for the affected industrialists. The association’s office bearers, including President Sandeep Belsare, Secretary Jayant Kad, Vice President Sanjay Jagtap, women entrepreneurs, and a large number of small-scale industry owners attended the meeting.

Belsare told mid-day, “The situation for small-unit vendors is dire. They are struggling to find new locations to restart their businesses. Nearly a month has passed, yet PCMC has not provided any clear course of action. We will not allow the civic body to sell this land to builders for townships.”

Small-scale industry owners voiced their concerns, questioning why PCMC targeted their industries, which had been operational since the Gram Panchayat era. They emphasised that their businesses had obtained proper approvals from the Gram Panchayat, secured No Objection Certificates (NOCs), regularly paid property taxes and water bills, and held all necessary permissions, including Fire NOCs, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) NOCs, Udyog Aadhaar, Factory Licences, and GST registrations. Some of these businesses had even received financial assistance from government banks. Despite this, the municipal corporation carried out indiscriminate evictions, resulting in significant financial losses and forcing several operational businesses to shut down.

The members further highlighted that the demolitions had rendered thousands of workers unemployed. They accused the municipal corporations of damaging India’s reputation both nationally and globally and questioned whether PCMC would compensate for their losses. Belsare stated, “We urge PCMC to urgently prepare a development plan for the area, take possession of reserved plots, and grant immediate and simplified building permissions to those who own private plots so they can restart their businesses. This would help revive industrial activity and generate employment opportunities.”

Jayant Kad pointed out that some parts of the affected area fall under the residential zone, while others are classified as industrial zones. Business owners demanded that those with plots in the industrial zone be granted immediate construction permissions to resume operations. “For those in the residential zone, PCMC should either allow industry-specific activities under its regulations or consider converting the residential zone into an industrial one,” Kad said.

The members also resolved that if PCMC plans to implement a town-planning scheme through builders, no plot owners should be forced to hand over their land to either the municipal corporation or private developers under any circumstances. Belsare further revealed that the association had previously approached municipal officials to halt the eviction process.

However, despite assurances that no action would be taken against small-scale industries, the municipal corporation proceeded with the demolitions, catching the association off guard. When contacted regarding the issue, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “The civic body is preparing a development plan for the Chikhali-Kudalwadi area. Once finalised, it will be released.”