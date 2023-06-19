According to police sources, the incident came to light when the Jaunpur police raided a fake call center

99 of the mobile numbers used in the fake call center in the UP were issued from Mumbai. The MHB police have booked 8 Point of Sales ( POS) Agents of authorized mobile shops and arrested one who allegedly by using the documents of needy people who had applied for the sim card of the well-known cellular company using their Adharcards and other documents took their fingerprint. they allegedly sold 99 cards that were used in the fake call center.

According to police sources, the incident came to light when the Jaunpur police raided a fake call center. During the raid the UP police seized 129 sim cards that were used for calling to dupe people, out of which 99 sim cards were issued from Borivali-based authorized mobile shops.

The UP Jaunpur police asked the informer of those 99 sim cards from the cellular company, realizing the fraud, the nodal officer of the cellular farm checked the record and found that a Borivali-based “OM Sai” Mobile shop’s 8 POS agents -- identified as Deepak Kanojiya, Aslam Khan, Gaurav Salve, Mukesh Gupta, Rajan Sharma, Sheru Chauhan, Shakir Husain Shrawan Kumar -- were involved. these 8 POS falsely used the documents of the customers and their fingerprints and issued these 99 sim cards and sold them, said an officer.

These sim cards were used for calling in the raided fake call center, the officer added. on the complaint of the nodal officer of the said cellular company, the MHB police registered the case under various sections of the IPC and IT Act on Saturday. Under the guidance of DCP Sanjay Kumar Bansal and senior inspector Sudhir Kudalkar API Dadasaheb Siddhe began the investigation and he caught Om Sai Shop owner -- identified as Sheru Chauhan (33) -- yesterday.

Chauhan was the authorized POS of the cellular company that was running a shop in Borivali and had made the above absconding accused POS agents. During the interrogation, he revealed that he has left the shop in the month of February and that he does not know about these sim cards. Chauhan currently running a mobile shop in the Naigaon area, said another officer.