Leading doctors and experts slam zero-percentile cut-off criterion for PG courses in NEET as a means to enable pvt institutions reap windfall

Federation of All India Medical Association finds the move bizarre

Listen to this article ‘A mockery of the whole process!’ x 00:00

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced a major change in the qualifying percentile for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Post Graduate) NEET PG 2023, reducing it to zero for all categories. This change allows all exam candidates to participate in the postgraduate medical counselling process, a move that has drawn criticism, particularly from doctors.



NEET serves as a qualifying test for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses in medical and dental colleges across India. Previously, the NEET PG cut-off percentile was 50 for general categories, 45 for persons with disabilities, and 40 for reserved categories. However, the NMC's recent announcement means the cut-off qualifying percentile is zero for all categories.



Dr Manish Kothari, spine surgeon at Jaslok hospital; (left) Dr Vivek Patel, consultant neurosurgeon and neuro-interventionalist

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the apex medical regulator, welcomed this decision. They had requested the health ministry and NMC to make this change, citing vacant medical college seats that were wasting valuable national resources. According to the IMA, the previous high percentile prevented many deserving students from filling these vacant postgraduate seats.

In contrast, the Federation of All India Medical Association finds the move shocking and bizarre. Many doctors have expressed concerns about the potential impact on the quality of medical professionals graduating from private medical colleges following the government's decision to allow a zero-percentile qualification for NEET PG.

Also read: Technology in crime-fighting should be encouraged

Dr Vivek Patel, consultant neurosurgeon and neuro-interventionalist, said, “This change could devalue the NEET examination, making it seem like a mere formality for postgraduate eligibility.” He emphasised that such a move could jeopardise the standard of medical education and the healthcare system. “If the Government and IMA are justifying the move by citing seat vacancies, then I believe they should clarify the total number of vacant seats each year, distinguishing between private and government colleges. Vacancies primarily exist in private institutions where fees are exorbitant, limiting access to those who can afford them, often side-lining talent and capabilities. In my opinion, there should still be a cut-off,” he added.

Vacant seats are more prevalent in private colleges than in government ones. Representation pic

Dr Manish Kothari, a spine surgeon at Jaslok hospital in Mumbai, pointed out that vacant seats are more prevalent in private colleges than in government ones. He said, “A zero percentile could include candidates with negative marking, potentially lowering the quality of medical graduates.”

The seats in private medical colleges largely remain vacant due to their high fees. “With eligibility now set at zero percentile, financial capacity may play a significant role in filling these seats. In contrast, government college admissions will continue to be based on rankings,” said JJ hospital’s Dr Abhijit Helge.

One medical aspirant said, “This change is an insult to the hard work put in by students preparing for the NEET exam. It levels the playing field unfairly, allowing many to appear for the exam with a zero cut-off, undermining the efforts of those who prepared rigorously.”

0

New cut-off percentile