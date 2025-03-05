Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has accused Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde of involvement in multiple scams, including those related to MMRDA, BMC, and road projects. Thackeray urged the Chief Minister to take action

File Pic

Listen to this article Aaditya Thackeray accuses Eknath Shinde of multiple scams, demands action x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has levelled serious allegations against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claiming that multiple scams have taken place under his watch. Speaking to the media on the day of the Maharashtra Legislature’s budget session, Thackeray demanded Shinde’s dismissal over alleged corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ANI, Aaditya Thackeray stated, “Several scams have taken place through Eknath Shinde. The Chief Minister should dismiss Eknath Shinde because he was involved in the MMRDA scam, BMC scam, and road scam.” Thackeray’s allegations have sparked a political storm, with opposition leaders pressing for a thorough investigation.

As per ANI reports, the Maharashtra Legislature’s budget session commenced on Monday and is scheduled to run until March 26. The session is expected to address key issues, including the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, investments, and various welfare schemes.

During his address, the Governor reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving the long-standing Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. He stated that expert advocates have been appointed to represent Maharashtra in the Supreme Court and assured that efforts are being made to safeguard the interests of Marathi-speaking people in the border areas. Educational and healthcare schemes have also been implemented to support these communities.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s industrial growth, the Governor noted that the state contributes over 14 percent of India’s total GDP and continues to be a preferred destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). According to ANI, he mentioned that at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2025, the Maharashtra government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs 15.72 lakh crore with 63 national and international companies. These agreements are expected to generate over 15 lakh employment opportunities across the state.

Furthermore, the state government has committed to disbursing investment promotion subsidies amounting to Rs 5,000 crore to various industries to encourage industrial expansion. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is also set to allot approximately 3,500 acres of industrial plots to support new and existing businesses, reinforcing the government’s agenda for economic growth and employment generation.

ANI reports that the State Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented in both Houses of the Legislature on March 10 by Ajit Pawar, who holds the portfolio of Finance and Planning. In an unusual move, the Legislative Assembly will continue its proceedings on March 8, a public holiday, to accommodate discussions on key policy measures.

(With inputs from ANI)