UBT leader also requested civic chief Bhushan Gagrani to sanction dues of R16k cr from state government to help BEST and citizens

(From left) BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray during the meeting on Monday. Pics/X@AUThackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday met with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and held talks on a slew of topics, including water shortage, the Coastal Road Project, road scams, among others.

Discussing the water shortage issue, Thackeray said, Mumbaikars are facing problems like low-pressure water supply, contaminated water supply, water shortage, etc., and demanded that the BMC should answer these problems to the people and take immediate measures to address them.

He further requested the BMC chief to complete the Coastal Road Project, which he said was the dream of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Aaditya said that the project, which should have been completed by December 2023, is still being delayed.

In the meeting, Aaditya also requested civic chief Bhushan Gagrani to sanction dues of R16,000 crore from the state government. If the BMC gets dues from the state government, it could help BEST which is facing a crisis, and also provide other facilities to the common citizens, he said.

According to the BMC’s record, the total outstanding dues from the offices of various departments of the state government on account of grant-in-aid, under the jurisdiction of BMC, amounts to R8,936.64 crore. This includes an amount of R5946.33 crore from the state education department. These dues have been pending for many years, said Aaditya.

The former Maharashtra minister alleged that in the last two years, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government has looted Mumbai through various scams. He said that he had exposed the biggest road scam and demanded that there should be an impartial inquiry into this.