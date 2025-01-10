Aaditya Thackeray wrote on X, "Mumbaikars have been facing water woes- be it less pressure of water/ less supply of water or polluted water. The BMC must speak about it openly and transparently and give an answer to the people and rectify it"

Aaditya Thackeray with BMC chief. Pic/X

Listen to this article Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray meets BMC chief, discusses coastal road opening and water supply in city x 00:00

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday met the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Bhushan Gagrani and discussed Mumbai Coastal Road project, water supply in city apart from other issues.

Aaditya shared the details of his meeting with the Mumbai civic chief in a social media post.

He wrote on X, this afternoon, we met with the Municipal Commissioner and Bhushan Gagrani ji with the following issues.

1) Water: Mumbaikars have been facing water woes- be it less pressure of water/ less supply of water or polluted water. The BMC must speak about it openly and transparently and give an answer to the people and rectify it.

2) Coastal Road- a dream project of Uddhav Thackeray, would have been completed by December 2023 had we been in government. The regime delayed it and is still not complete. We have asked for a quick opening of the remainder of the road.

3) Road Scam: for the past 2 years, the regime looted Mumbai, through various scams. The road scam was the most blatant one, that I have exposed. I repeated my demand for a free and fair inquiry on these 2 scams."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader files police complaint over video 'defaming' Aaditya Thackeray

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut on Friday filed a police complaint after a video of a raid at a dance bar, being falsely linked to party colleague Aaditya Thackeray, surfaced, an officer said.

According to the officer, the purported video was shot at a dance bar in the Andheri area of Mumbai. It shows a few women emerging from a cavity created inside the premises after police action, news agency PTI reported.

However, the text superimposed on the visual claims that the place is a "cafe" owned by Thackeray, Raut said in his complaint, adding that content was intentionally created and shared on social media to defame the former Maharashtra Minister.

The cyber police of the Mumbai Crime Branch has initiated an inquiry into the video and further action is being taken, the officer added.

(with PTI inputs)