Aaditya Thackeray said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) will support it if CM implements a "no banner" initiative and strictly follow directives

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure cities are free of political banners and hoardings, he also assured support if a "no banner" initiative is taken.

In a post on X, Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "I have written to CM Devendra Fadnavis ji, to take the initiative to appeal to all political parties and social organisations to refrain from putting the political hoardings in our cities."

The former Maharashtra minister said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) will support the it if the CM implements a "no banner" initiative and strictly follow directives.

The Bombay High Court had last week expressed displeasure over illegal hoardings and banners dotting Mumbai, noting that civic officials have not taken concrete measures despite instructions.

The high court had observed that political parties seemingly lack respect for the court's orders after taking note of several photographs submitted by an advocate.

The images depicted a swell of hoardings at several places including in front of the high court premises in Fort area after the results of Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 were announced on November 23.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier this month began cracking down on illegal hoarding and banners.

The highest number of banners, hoardings and flags, 766 in total, were pulled down from the A ward which comprises the Colaba and Fort areas. Azad Maidan, where the chief minister and his deputies were sworn in on Thursday evening, is also located in this ward.

mid-day had reported on December 9 how the number of these eyesores had risen in the city, with many hoardings covering traffic signals. Following the report, the civic body swung into action. According to BMC officials, around 1,963 hoardings, banners, posters and flags were removed from the city. Of the banners and hoardings, 576 and 473 were political and religious in nature, respectively. About 912 flags were pulled down.

From the A ward, 56 political hoardings and banners, 105 religious banners and hoardings and 605 flags were removed, according to civic officials.

From the G North ward, which includes Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi, 106 political banners and hoardings were removed.

(with PTI inputs)