Aaditya Thackeray to meet RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on November 23

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will on Wednesday meet Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

Aaditya will be accompanied by Rajya Sabha MPs Anil Desai, Priyanka Chaturvedi and other leaders of the party, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction said in a statement.

"It will be a courtesy meeting with Yadav," the party said.

Aaditya, the sitting MLA from Worli in Mumbai, had served as the tourism and environment minister in the erstwhile MVA government headed by his father.

The Bihar government is headed by Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal (United) who ended his alliance with BJP in August and joined hands with the Grand Alliance or 'Mahagathbandhan' comprising RJD, Congress, and Left parties.

In Maharashtra, the Thackeray-led faction was in power until June this year in alliance with NCP and Congress before it was dislodged by the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena.

