Sena leader Neelam Gorhe refutes speculations about joining Eknath Shinde-led faction

Neelam Gorhe. File Pic

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Neelam Gorhe on Sunday refuted speculations that she plans to join Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde's faction.

Gorhe, who is also the deputy chairperson of the state Legislative Council, said her commitment to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was firm and will continue in future as well.

Refuting media reports that she met the chief minister, Gorhe in a statement said, I met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during his visit to Mumbai. There was no political motive."

Gorhe had on Saturday tweeted that she had met Birla to give him a memorandum on the Shraddha Walker murder case.

The Speaker had assured her of action, she added.

The party leader also had said that Shinde and state Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar were present to meet Birla.

The meeting fuelled speculations that Gorhe met Shinde and was planning to join his faction to secure her position as the deputy chairperson, as the Shinde-BJP numbers will rise in the Upper House after the governor appoints 12 members from his quota.

The reports also claimed that Gorhe was unhappy with Thackeray's leadership.

