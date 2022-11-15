×
Updated on: 15 November,2022 07:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In a letter to both factions on November 12, the poll panel also asked them to exchange the documents, submitted to the poll panel, with each other

Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions

The Election Commission has asked the Shiv Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray to submit fresh documents to back their claim to the party's name and its symbol by November 23.


In a letter to both factions on November 12, the poll panel also asked them to exchange the documents, submitted to the poll panel, with each other.



The EC said if nothing is received, then it would be assumed that they have nothing fresh to say on the issue and it would proceed in the case, including fixing the date of personal hearing.


In an interim order in October, the Commission had barred the two factions from using the party name or its 'bow and arrow' symbol.

Later, it had allotted 'ShivSena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' as the party name for the Thackeray faction, and 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' (Balasaheb's Shiv Sena) as the name for the Eknath Shinde group of the party.

The EC had said the interim order will continue "till the final determination of the dispute".

Shinde had rebelled against Thackeray's leadership, claiming the support of 40 of the Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs and 12 of its 18 members in Lok Sabha.

Following Thackeray's resignation as chief minister of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition, Shinde became chief minister with the support of the BJP. 

