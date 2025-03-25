Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray demanded on Tuesday to those who participated in the vandalism to pay for the loss caused by their violent action

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Aaditya Thackeray: Vandals must pay up for ransacking Kunal Kamra show venue in Mumbai x 00:00

The venue where comedian Kunal Kamra performed and recorded his controversial show was vandalised by members of the Shiv Sena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray demanded on Tuesday to those who participated in the vandalism to pay for the loss caused by their violent action.

During his show at the Habitat Comedy Club, Kamra cracked jokes and made satire comments targeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over his political career and the 2022 rebellion against then-CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Angered by the remarks, members of Shinde-led Shiv Sena vandalized a club in Khar and the hotel where it is located on Sunday night.

"In Nagpur, whoever resorted to vandalism (during March 17 violence) was asked to pay for the damage. Similarly, will the government ask those who resorted to vandalism (at Mumbai studio) to pay for the damage or else the message in the country will go that such acts are justified," Thackeray stated, reported PTI.

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian's comments have ignited a major political havoc in Maharashtra.

On Monday, 12 members of the Shiv Sena, including an office-bearer, were arrested by police for vandalising the comedy show venue. They were released on bail by a city court later in the day.

To vent anger, Shiv Sena workers put up Kunal Kamra's picture outside public toilet in Indore

Kunal Kamra's parody song targeting party chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sparked a raging anger amongst many in the country which lead to Shiv Sena youth wing activists put up a photograph of Kamra outside a public toilet in Indore on Tuesday.

Sena leader threatened Kamra by warning him that his face will be blackened and he will be paraded on the streets if he visits Madhya Pradesh.

The protest was held outside a public toilet in Bengali Square where Sena activists shouted slogans against the 36-year-old comic who has stood his ground and refused to apologise following the controversy.

According to PTI, Anurag Sonar, president of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena, stated, "Kamra serves filth to people in the name of comedy. To protest against his dirty mentality, we have put up his picture."

"If he ever visited Madhya Pradesh, Shiv Sena workers will blacken his face and parade him on the streets," Anurag added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)