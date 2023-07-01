Breaking News
Will put BMC officers indulging in scams in jail, warns Aaditya; seeks Lokayukta probe into civic corruption
Buldhana bus accident: Maha govt should be booked for culpable homicide, says State Congress chief Nana Patole
Mumbai: Man kills father for scolding him, held
Mumbai: Portion of house collapses in Dharavi, three injured
Maha: Man found dead in power transformer cabin in Thane
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Aaditya Thackerays core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde led Shiv Sena

Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Updated on: 01 July,2023 09:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

In a setback to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, his close aide Rahul Kanal on Saturday joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and demanded a detailed probe into the Disha Salian death case.

Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

File Photo

Listen to this article
Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
x
00:00

In a setback to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, his close aide Rahul Kanal on Saturday joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and demanded a detailed probe into the Disha Salian death case.


Kanal, who was raided by the Income Tax department last year, was part of the core committee of Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena.


He joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde, his son and MP Shrikant Shinde, and party MLAs.


Interestingly, Kanal's crossover to Sena came on a day Aaditya Thackeray led a morcha against alleged scams and corruption in the Mumbai civic body.

“Tomorrow if people say that I have joined you because of (actor) Sushant Singh Rajput or (his ex-manager) Disha Salian case....so I want to tell you with folded hands that please investigate it," Kanal said.

“If my name crops up then you can whip me with your shoes. There is a need for a detailed investigation and I can go anywhere for this,” he added.

Kanal said, according to people, he got a lot from the party (Shiv Sena-UBT).

Also read: Aaditya Thackeray leads Shiv Sena (UBT) protest march against 'corruption' in Mumbai civic body

“Yes, it is 100 per cent right. But I have returned 1,000 per cent,” he added.

Reacting to Kanal switching sides, Aaditya Thackeray, in a veiled barb at BJP, said those who want to jump into a "washing machine" can do that.

Notably, on June 13, Kanal wrote a birthday message for Aaditya Thackeray, saying, “It does not matter how many are against you. Those who are with you are wonderful”.

The focus on Disha Salian's death returned after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said police were still recording statements and the case has not been closed.

Salian (28), former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020, a few days before Rajput's alleged suicide.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
mumbai news news maharashtra aaditya thackeray shiv sena

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK