AAP Mumbai protests PM Modi's silence on Manipur violence, urges action

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mumbai unit Saturday staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vakola in Santacruz East, accusing him of remaining silent on the ongoing violence and emergency situation in Manipur.

AAP leaders criticized PM Modi for not addressing the issue during his recent visit to the United States and questioned his absence in speaking up on the matter.

The AAP Mumbai unit demanded immediate action from the Central Government and urged PM Modi to address the issues in Manipur promptly.

Preeti Sharma Menon, President of AAP Mumbai, while expressing concern over the situation in Manipur, emphasized that the citizens of Manipur are being deprived of their constitutional and human rights.

She criticized PM Modi for not taking necessary actions to address the violence and restore communal harmony in the region. Menon called on the Prime Minister to recognize and address the concerns of the people of Manipur.

Mehmood Deshmukh, Vice President of AAP Mumbai, launched a scathing attack on PM Modi, highlighting the lack of response from the Prime Minister regarding the burning issues in Manipur.

Deshmukh questioned whether Manipur is not considered a part of India and called for urgent intervention to stop the ongoing violence and losses in the state. He criticized PM Modi for being silent while Manipur is facing turmoil.

Vice President of AAP Mumbai, Pius Varghese provided further details about the dire situation in Manipur, including the loss of lives, injuries, property damage, and displacement of thousands of people. He criticized PM Modi for not making any intervention or comments on the matter, especially considering the magnitude of the situation. Varghese emphasized that the struggle for the citizens of Manipur would continue until their constitutional rights are upheld and communal harmony is restored.