Breaking News
Uddhav Thackeray will sweep all upcoming elections, says Arvind Kejriwal
Uddhav’s party was stolen: Arvind Kejriwal on Shiv Sena row
Dharavi project: Old tender cancelled, fresh one issued; Maharashtra govt tells Bombay High Court
Another FIR filed against Sanjay Raut over allegation against CM Shinde's son
Bihar asks private medical colleges to charge govt rate for 50 per cent seats

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > AAPs Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwant Mann meet Uddhav days after EC decision on Shiv Sena row

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet Uddhav days after EC decision on Shiv Sena row

Updated on: 24 February,2023 09:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Kejriwal was accompanied by his colleague and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha during the visit to 'Matoshree'

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet Uddhav days after EC decision on Shiv Sena row

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai. Pic/AAP Mumbai


Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Bandra here.


Kejriwal was accompanied by his colleague and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha during the visit to 'Matoshree'.
The meeting assumes significance as the Election Commission had recently allotted the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.



Also read: Uddhav’s party was stolen: Arvind Kejriwal on Shiv Sena row


Shinde's rebellion in June last year had split the Sena and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Thackeray. Shinde became CM with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Incidentally, the AAP has said it would contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, which are due since early last year.

The undivided Sena had led the country's richest civic body for several years now, while the AAP wrested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi from the BJP recently.
Both Thackeray and Kejriwal are bitter critics of the BJP.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

uddhav thackeray mumbai news mumbai arvind kejriwal Bhagwant Mann news aam aadmi party shiv sena

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK