Uddhav’s party was stolen: Arvind Kejriwal on Shiv Sena row

While addressing the media following the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said that they wanted to meet for a long time and that there is no need to say why they wanted to meet

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai. Pic/AAP Mumbai

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday evening. Aam Aadmi party's Raghav Chadha and Uddhav-led Shiv Sena camp's Aaditya Thackeray were also present during the meeting.

Following the meeting Arvind Kejriwal alleged that “Uddhav’s party was stolen” and that all hopes rested with the top court.

The meeting takes place at a time when the Shiv Sena name and the bow and arrow symbol have been given to Eknath Shinde camp and the Aam Aadmi Party is caught up in the alleged liquor scam and the snooping case.

Also read: Thackeray-Shinde feud set to find echo in Budget session of Maharashtra legislature beginning Feb 27

While addressing the media following the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said that they wanted to meet for a long time and that there is no need to say why they wanted to meet.

Arvind Kejriwal appreciated Uddhav saying that many good practices were initiated by the government (Uddhav-led) amid pandemic which were followed by the AAP government in Delhi.

(This is a developing story; will be updated as and when we receive more inputs)