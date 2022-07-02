Breaking News
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’

Updated on: 02 July,2022 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Citizens, who had protested against the project before former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray moved it to Kanjurmarg, have warned of mass agitation

Citizens protest at the Aarey forest, in Goregaon. Pic/Sameer Markande


As the day-old Maharashtra government’s deputy CM announced that Aarey would most certainly be home to the Metro car depot, the city’s green activists met with various stakeholders of the Save Aarey movement to discuss the further strategy. Meanwhile, citizens, who had protested against the project before former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray moved it to Kanjurmarg, have warned of mass agitation.

