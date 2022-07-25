Aarey metro car shed: MMRC issues statement, says necessary permissions for carrying out tree pruning activity obtained

In a statement, MMRC said, 'In order to facilitate the movement of trailers carrying Metro 3 coaches, tree trimming/pruning of low-lying branches has been undertaken by the Rolling Stock (Metro Trains) supply contractor of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation on the road leading to Aarey.'

Aarey Colony. File Pic

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Monday issued a statement after the videos and photos of trees allegedly being cut in the Aarey were shared on social media platforms. In the statement, MMRC said, "In order to facilitate the movement of trailers carrying Metro 3 coaches, tree trimming/pruning of low-lying branches has been undertaken by the Rolling Stock (Metro Trains) supply contractor of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation on the road leading to Aarey."

The statement that was also shared on Twitter by MMRC further stated, "The prototype train has been dispatched from Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, and will be in Mumbai arriving soon. The activity undertaken is restricted only to tree trimming/pruning to facilitate movement of trailer the receiving and assembly area created for the purpose of trials at Marol Maroshi Road, Sariput Nagar. The necessary permissions from the competent authorities for carrying out tree pruning activity have been obtained. The trial runs will be conducted in the 3-km stretch from the temporary facility of parking to Marol Naka Metro Station."

Activists alleged that despite protests, strong objections from activists and citizens trees were being chopped off to make way for a metro car shed at Aarey. Activists and citizens has been protesting under the 'Save Aarey' campaign.

Mumbai Police on Monday beefed up security in the Aarey colony area. The police had on Sunday served notices under section 149 of the CrPC to activists prohibiting them from assembling unlawfully to protest at the metro car shed site in Aarey.